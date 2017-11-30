Jason Momoa Says Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be “the Greatest Thing That’s Ever Aired on TV”

When Jason Momoa posted multiple Instagram photos of himself hanging out with the Game of Thrones cast in Belfast earlier this month, the Internet swirled with rumors that he would be reprising his role as the late, great Khal Drogo in the show's final season. While Momoa denies that his character will returning in Season 8, he did learn new details about the plotlines of the last six episodes.
“I just showed up to see [producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and I just happened to see people on set,” Momoa told EW. “I haven’t been over there in a long time. You just want to see your friends and you end up making headlines going, ‘Drogo’s back!’ and I’m like, ‘He’s dead! He can’t come back, it wouldn’t work.'”
We can’t stay disappointed for long, though, because according to the star, Game of Thrones’s final season will be its best one yet. “Just knowing how amazing this season is going to be…” Momoa told EW. “It’s going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV. It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to f— up a lot of people. And it was a bummer because I’m a huge fan and I didn’t want to know what’s going on. I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t want to know that!”
Momoa was excited to catch up with his old castmates, but there was one new addition he couldn’t wait to meet. “I’ve always wanted to meet Kristofer Hivju” he said of the redhead who plays Tormund Giantsbane. “He’s just awesome.”
And like all of us, Momoa regrets that Drogo had to die so early on. “Seeing the Dothraki riding over the hill, going into battle, surfing their horses, it was unbelievable. It was such a cool scene. It’s also a bummer moment: Why couldn’t [Drogo] have died there! I could have died in battle. We never got to see Drogo going into battle.”
Catch Game of Thrones’s final season, likely in 2019, to see what Momoa calls the “greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV.” As if we weren’t already hyped enough.