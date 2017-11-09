Jason Momoa Is Hanging with the GoT Cast in Belfast and Please Let This Mean Khal Drogo Is Coming Back

Don’t freak out, but there’s a slightly better chance that Khal Drogo will make a reappearance in Game of Thrones Season 8, and the proof is in these Instagram photos. Jason Momoa, who played him on Season 1 of the HBO series until Drogo’s untimely death, has been spending a lot of time with the cast and showrunners lately, sparking speculation among GoT fans that he’s returned to filming.

First, he had this reunion with Emilia Clarke (aka Daenerys Targaryen) in London and made us crazy emotional with their adorable friendship photos.

But Clarke isn’t the only cast member with whom he reunited. On Thursday, he posted a gallery to Instagram of his whirlwind "24 hours in Belfast" alongside the cast (Kit Harington included) as well as showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and rumors of his return to the show are swirling.

How, might you ask, could Khal Drogo return when he’s been long dead? Ever since Daenerys slept with Jon Snow in Season 7’s finale, fans have speculated that she might soon become pregnant. (It didn't hurt that the show referenced her supposed infertility multiple times in the same episode.) If so, the show could take us on a flashback to her marriage to Khal Drogo and the scene where he died, when Khaleesi was told she would be unable to bear child from then on.

But the scene has already been filmed, you say, so why would Momoa need to come back to the show? Perhaps there is even more information to share—a loophole in the prophesy, perhaps—that requires some reshooting. Hence, Momoa’s 24 hours in Belfast?

Or maybe he was just in town and decided to hang with his old friends. It's worth noting that Clarke was nowhere to be seen, and if they were filming a scene together, she'd likely be in town too. Keep scrolling to see all of his Instagram photos and judge for yourself.