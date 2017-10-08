Jason Aldean Honors Las Vegas Victims with SNL Tom Petty Cover

Saturday Night Live usually starts with a comedic sketch, but the show had a more serious opening for viewers last night. Country singer Jason Aldean kicked off the show by performing an emotional rendition of "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty, honoring both the victims of the Las Vegas shooting and the music legend who passed away last week.

Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Vegas when a gunman opened fire on the crowd, and he spoke briefly about his emotions following the tragic event.

"Like everyone, I'm struggling to understand what happened that night, and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal," Aldean said. "So many people are hurting. There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends—they're all part of our family. So I want to say to them: We hurt for you, and we hurt with you."

The 40-year-old singer asked the country to come together, saying, "When America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it's unbreakable."

Aldean then performed a heartfelt cover of one of Tom Petty's songs, honoring the late rock legend in the best way possible. Watch the performance here:

We have chills after watching that.