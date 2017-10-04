Jason Aldean Cancels Concerts Following Las Vegas Shooting

Country singer Jason Aldean is pressing pause on his U.S. tour after a gunman opened fire during his set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, claiming the lives of 59 people and injuring 527 more.

On Tuesday, the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer shared the news in a statement to fans. "As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend's shows," he wrote. "I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends."

"I hope everyone understands why we can't play this weekend and I'm sorry if anyone is disappointed," Aldean, 40, continued. "I want to say thank you for the outpouring of love from my friends and fans we have received over the last couple days. You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time."

Canceled shows include his Oct. 6 appearance in Los Angeles, CA., a concert in San Diego, CA on Oct. 7., and his Oct. 8 show in Anaheim, CA., with refunds available for all ticket holders. Aldean's tour is set to resume in Tulsa, OK. on Oct. 12.