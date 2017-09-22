Jared Leto's Latest Shirtless Selfie Is Too Hot to Handle

We solemnly swear to never again let Jared Leto's wild hair and fashion choices distract us from his insanely ripped bod.

On Thursday, the actor-musician reminded the world that he's got the goods—and nearly broke the Internet in the process—thanks to a super hot shirtless selfie on Instagram. Classic move.

The sizzling 'gram captures the ageless 45-year-old, from just below the nose to just above NSFW territory, showcasing his chiseled abs and pronounced V-cut. "Caption this #WALKONWATER," the Suicide Squad star wrote alongside the snap, a shameless plug for his band's latest single, "Walk on Water," but, hey, we'll take the bait.

Jared Leto / Instagram

Thirsty followers were quick to comment, many of whom pointed out that Leto had seemingly shaved his signature beard. Last month, he promised fans that he'd maybe trim his beloved beard if "Walk on Water" reached number one on the iTunes charts.

While that didn't quite work out, something tells us this latest move will have the single climbing to the top spot in no time.