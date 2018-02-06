Japan’s Princess Mako, Who Gave Up Her Royal Status for Love, Is Postponing Her Marriage

Sad news for Japan’s Princess Mako and her fiancé Kei Komuro. The princess, who planned to give up her royal status to marry a commoner, announced that she is postponing her wedding.

In a statement made Tuesday, the couple said they were having second thoughts about getting married so soon. “It is because of our immaturity and we just regret it,” they said, according to CNN. “I wish to think about marriage more deeply and concretely and give sufficient time to prepare our marriage and for after the marriage.”

Shizuo Kambayashi/AFP/Getty Images

The princess added that they had “rushed various things,” and needed more time to get ready for both the wedding and their future together.

Female members of Japan's imperial family must give up their royal status and privileges to marry a commoner, according to a Japanese law that has been in place since 1947. Is it time for an update to the law? It's a long-standing debate among the citizens of the country.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Could Get an Allowance from the British Royal Family

The couple met five years before their engagement at the International Christian University in Tokyo. The couple officially announced their engagement on Sept. 3, 2017, and planned to become formally engaged in a traditional ceremony on March 4. The wedding had been planned for Nov. 4 and was set to be led by Emperor Akihito, who plans to abdicate the throne in April 2019.

According to Princess Mako, the wedding will now take place in 2020, one year after her grandfather abdicates. Japan's imperial palace has not announced a new date for their formal engagement ceremony.