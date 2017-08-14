January Jones Twins with Kendall Jenner in a Bubblegum-Pink Bikini

It's no secret that January Jones has the sickest beach style around, but every once in awhile, she takes style cues from other pros—including Kendall Jenner.

The actress spent her Sunday taking selfies in a pink swimsuit, and she unintentionally twinned with Jenner while she was at it.

The old fashioned high-waist two-piece looked amazing on Jones, who paired it with gold jewelry and a sunhat. An extremely similar bikini also looked amazing on Jenner, who wore hers earlier this summer with (what else?) a sunhat.

While Jones (sadly) didn't have an inflatable flamingo around to pose with, she got creative on her own by being a little silly and sticking her tongue out at the camera.

Both stars were so in sync with their swimwear that they even had similar captions—a single pink emoji, with a flower for Jenner and a swimsuit for Jones

Sometimes you can say it all without saying a word.