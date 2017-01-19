In Honor of the Late Janis Joplin’s Birthday, Listen to the Best Covers of “Piece of My Heart”

The late, great Janis Joplin would have turned 74 today. In the singer’s short career, she solidified her place as a rock and blues icon, and her chart-topping hits led the way for women in rock and roll.

Her meteoric rise and fall are documented in Amy Berg’s documentary, Janis: Little Girl Blue, which aired last year on PBS’s American Masters. Joplin is remembered for songs like “Me and Bobby McGee” and “Cry Baby,” but her greatest hit is “Piece of My Heart.”

Originally recorded by Erma Franklin, Joplin’s version stole the show. In honor of her special day, here are 11 stars covering her most famous tune.

Faith Hill:

Melissa Etheridge:

Etta James:

Joss Stone:

Carrie Underwood:

CeeLo Green:

Aretha Franklin:

Ike and Tina Turner:

Pink:

Mary J. Blige:

Bonus—Emily Blunt on Lip Sync Battle: