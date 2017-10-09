Janet Jackson Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance in Skintight Leather Skirt

Janet Jackson maintained a pretty low profile after giving birth to her first child, Eissa Al Mana, in January. But now, she’s fully prepared to own it in the spotlight.

While her State of the World Tour kicked off in September, the 51-year-old performer made one fabulous appearance Sunday night in L.A., where she hit the red carpet for an after-party in celebration of her special show. For the occasion, she nailed it in an off-the-shoulder sheer black top styled with a skintight black skirt and a matching textured belt. Her high pony was also a major hit.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

In addition, she took to Instagram to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her sixth album, The Velvet Rope, also sharing another shot from the Hollywood Bowl with a caption that hinted that the evening’s show could eventually turn into a film: “Tonight is about to be a movie!” she wrote.

We've walked the Velvet Rope for 20 Years. Thank you to all my incredible fans. #JanFam enjoy the playlist exclusively on @Spotify A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Hollywood! Tonight is about to be a movie 🎥 #stateoftheworldtour A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Oct 8, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

And while that could have been enough to make us happy, the action didn’t stop there. Jackson thanked her past dancers on stage, including Jenna Dewan Tatum, who shared a sweet message for the icon on Instagram.

“Generations of Janet kids brought together,” she wrote. “Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy. I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends. Excited to share soon.”

So what’s to come? While we don’t know what exactly she’s excited to share, something tells us Janet may have recorded a mini-movie about her dancers.

Fingers crossed.