Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show Return Sparks #JusticeForJanet Tweets

Every year, we await the announcement of who will perform at halftime during the Super Bowl (aka the biggest sports event of the year). For non-football fans (*raises hand*), the halftime show is our Super Bowl, so the headliner is a very big deal.

Anyway, on Sunday night we found out that Justin Timberlake is set to perform in the 2018 show, and the response was certainly divided.

If you recall, the last time Timberlake performed at the Super Bowl, he did so alongside Janet Jackson in 2004. During their act, the former 'N Sync frontman tore off a section of Jackson’s outfit and it exposed her right breast and nipple to millions of viewers.

Following #NippleGate, despite both singers issuing apologies, Jackson faced the brunt of the blame and rumors swirled that she was banned from performing at the Super Bowl. And thus, Janet fans were not particularly thrilled to hear that Timberlake would be returning to the halftime show—with no mention of Janet Jackson. They took to Twitter to share their grievances and inspired the hashtag #JusticeforJanet.

Scroll down to see the best of Twitter’s takes on the situation:

Please trend #JusticeForJanet. The NFL still hasn’t lifted the ban but Justin is free to perform its wrong and she deserves better. — ً (@LuxxSOCIAL) October 23, 2017

When you think about it, the NFL is setting Justin up to fail. He has to live up to Gaga and Beyoncé’s performances. #JusticeForJanet pic.twitter.com/lVRyRz5etu — Janet's Whisper (@Btchnotme) October 23, 2017

Justin Timberlake officially doing Super Bowl halftime. Dream setlist:



- "Lovestoned"

- 9-minute Janet Jackson apology

- "Gone" (w/ *NSYNC) — Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) October 23, 2017

Justin Timberlake being welcomed back to the Super Bowl with open arms is the definition of white privilege. #JusticeforJanet — Katy Clark (@AllEyesOnKaty) October 23, 2017

So Justin Timberlake is performing at the Super Bowl and Janet Jackson is still banned for something HE HAS YET TO APOLOGIZE FOR.



k. pic.twitter.com/QOP5hPT74z — Natayio (@natayio) October 23, 2017

Did Justin even realize by merely accepting to perform, the name Janet Jackson will be coming up A LOT #apologize #JusticeforJanet pic.twitter.com/JxUpniy7GB — MPH (@fastmake11) October 23, 2017

However, TMZ reports that the National Football League has NOT officially banned Jackson from performing at the Super Bowl.

"There’s no ban," an NFL spokesperson told the outlet. "We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake."

What this means: A Jackson cameo during the 2018 festivities is not completely impossible.