Janet Jackson Becomes a First-Time Mom at 50! Here's Her Baby Boy's Name
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty
January 3, 2017 @ 4:45 PM
BY: Jonathan Borge

Congratulations are in order for Janet Jackson! The pop icon and her husband, businessman Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child—a baby boy—together on Tuesday, Jan. 3, People confirms.

As for the new arrival's name? The duo chose Eissa Al Mana.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” her rep tells People in a statement. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

News of Jackson’s pregnancy broke in May 2016, just prior to her 50th birthday. One month before, the beauty took to Twitter to not only share that she was postponing her Unbreakable world tour, but that she also was doing so to start a family.

“We’re in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change,” she told the camera. “I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning a family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour. Please, if you can, try to understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up—doctor’s orders. But I have not forgotten about you.”

Soon after, Jackson’s older brother Jermaine Jackson, spilled the beans at the Power Up, We Are the Future Gala in Beverly Hills in May, telling reporters how his “baby” sister was doing, and explaining what she’d be like as a mom. “She’ll be a great mother because she is very tough, very strict,” he told InStyle. “But I tell her, ‘If you need any parenting skills or any baby skills, let me know because I’m the best diaper changer there is on this planet, still to this day.’”

Since then, the star has stayed away from social media, not sharing too many details about her personal life. Before her pregnancy, however, she posted images of herself and Al Mana—who exchanged vows in a private ceremony in 2012—enjoying time off together.

Feels so good to be home My baby and me! #UnbreakableMinneapolis

A photo posted by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

Congratulations to the happy family!

