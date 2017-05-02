Janet Jackson Gushes About Her "Happy Baby" in a Raw Video Announcing Tour Return

Janet Jackson is poised to make her big comeback.

In the time since she postponed part of her Unbreakable world tour to plan a family last April and the subsequent birth of her son Eissa in January, the star has kept largely out of the limelight. But now the iconic songstress is confirming that she's officially back and better than ever in a new Twitter video update for her fans.

"Hey you guys, it's me, Jan—just in case you don't recognize me since I have put on quite a few since I had the baby," the pop star begins the personal clip before gushing about her newborn son.

"I thank God for him," the mom of one told her fans of her bundle of joy, whom she welcomed on Jan. 3. "He is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving. Such a healthy baby."

The "Rhythm Nation" hitmaker then addressed reports that she separated from businessman Wissam Al Mana (whom she married in 2012) in a brief statement. "I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second," she continued. "Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."

With her separation underway, the starlet is focusing on her music. "I'm continuing my tour, as I promised," Jackson dished of her Unbreakable album promo tour. "I'm so excited you guys, so excited!"

The 50-year-old also teased a change in the name of her tour from Unbreakable to State of the World Tour, a switch which she noted was "not about politics," but rather "people, the world, relationships, and love."

RELATED: The First Pic of Janet Jackson's Baby Son Will Give You the "Awws"!

The starlet signed off by thanking her fans for all the love and support: "I am so excited. I cannot wait to see you on stage Sept. 7. See you soon!"

https://twitter.com/JanetJackson/status/859214737401200640 A special message from Janet for her fans. pic.twitter.com/VXa6h25ksK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 2, 2017

Watch her message in the above video.