Step Inside Janelle Monae's $20,000 Punta Cana Vacay Retreat!

Janelle Monáe is about to give you one serious case of wanderlust.

Following a whirlwind awards season, the Hidden Figures star jetted off to a luxurious vacation with friends in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic where she stayed in dreamy Villa Serena—a $20,000 per week retreat that also comes with a butler and a chef—thanks to Booking.com.

The thatched-roof, beachfront property, which is a quick 6-minute walk away from the shore, sleeps 14 and is surrounded by palm trees. It also features an elegant dining area, spacious bedrooms, and a zen outdoor patio, which overlooks an L-shaped pool and jacuzzi.

Monáe shared a snap from her trip there Monday, looking chic as she struck a pose outside in a woven straw sunhat paired with a black-and-white striped bathing suit under a red coverup topped with colorful bursts. "First mini break of the year. Thank you @bookingcom for the inspiring trip. #puntacana #dominicanrepublic#bookingyeah," she captioned the shot.

The songstress turned actress also took advantage of the hammock on the grounds, palming a pineapple in another shot as she lounged on it in a black-and-yellow striped skirt and red bikini top.

Take a peek inside Monae's luxe vacation grounds!

