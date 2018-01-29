Janelle Monáe Delivers a Rallying Cry for Time's Up Ahead of Kesha’s Grammys Performance

Few moments of the 2018 Grammys were as poignant and powerful as Kesha's performance—but her introduction came close. Fellow artist Janelle Monáe delivered what might have been the most motivating call to action of the entire evening as she introduced Kesha—who accused producer Dr. Luke of sexual assault in a 2014 lawsuit—for a rousing and emotional rendition of "Praying."

"We come in peace, but we mean business. And to those who would dare try to silence us, we offer you two words: Time's Up," Monáe said in her introduction. "We say Time's Up for pay inequality Times Up for discrimination Times Up for harassment of any kind, and Time's Up for the abuse of power, because you see, it's not just going on in Hollywood, it's not just going on in Washington it's right here in our industry as well. And just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Read Monae's full speech below.

"Tonight I am proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artist, but a young woman with my fellow sisters in this room who make up the music industry. Artists, writers, assistants, publicists, CEOs, producers, engineers, and women of all sectors of the business. We are also daughters, wives, mothers, sisters, and human beings. We come in peace, but we mean business. And to those who would dare try to silence us, we offer you two words: Time's Up."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"We say Time's Up for pay inequality Time's Up for discrimination Time's Up for harassment of any kind, and Time's Up for the abuse of power, because you see, it's not just going on in Hollywood. It's not just going on in Washington. It's right here in our industry as well. And just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well. So let's work together, women and men as a united music industry committed to creating more safe work environments, equal pay, and access for all women."

"And as artists so often do, our next performer embodies the great tradition of delivering important social messages through their music. This fearless two time Grammy nominee inspires so many of us, including myself, when she spoke her truth on her album Rainbow, which was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album tonight. Here to sing, joined by Cyndi Lauper Camilla Cabello, Andra Day, Bebe Rexha, Julia Day, and the Resistance Survival Chorus, we are honored to stand with you and welcome you, Kesha."