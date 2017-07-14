15 of Birthday Girl Jane Lynch's Most Hilarious Tweets

Jane Lynch will forever be recognized for her role as Glee's tracksuit-clad villain, Sue Sylvester, but the prolific actress, who turns 57 today, has graced both screen and stage for decades. From playing Miss Hannigan in Annie on Broadway to voicing a video game character in Wreck-It Ralph, the star has had a hand in many a fan-favorite production.

Gleeks were saddened by the series' end, but lucky for us, Lynch's talents as a comedian are currently on display as the Emmy award–winning host of NBC's Hollywood Game Night. And when she isn't busy cracking jokes or singing her heart out on stage, you can find the animal loving "#crazydoglady" taking self-deprecating jabs at herself on Twitter. Celebrate Lynch's birthday with 15 of her funniest tweets.

Happy birthday, Jane!

When asked by stylist for a photo of how she'd like her hair cut, @JenniferCheyne7 presented this . Her bitmoji. pic.twitter.com/fUZkUyPCPg — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) June 9, 2016

Are those Gina's socks, young man? pic.twitter.com/d5DfmMBIeb — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) March 12, 2016

Happy Fourth. I resisted emoticons for so long and now I can't get enough of them. 🇺🇸💥🎆🎈💃 — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 4, 2015

Please join me for the funeral of my upper lip. Ah, upper lip. We hardly knew ye. pic.twitter.com/npFtYqmpdM — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) June 5, 2015

And younger than springtime RT @kathygriffin: W @JaneMarieLynch. Just look at how innocent we are. pic.twitter.com/BPPUWCEQN5 — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) April 6, 2015

GET THE HELL OUT OF MY OFFICE RT @xmn12380: @only1noah but when @itsmarshallw is in there she said nothing pic.twitter.com/QhqawSAfzX — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) January 29, 2015