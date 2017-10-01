Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Steal the Show on L'Oreal Runway

Makeup monolith L’Oreal staged their first fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on the Champs-Elysées Saturday night—they literally shut it down—and boy, did they go big.

Big as in, queens of the screen Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren walked the runway. 79-year-old Fonda strutted her stuff in a zebra-print dress, waving and flashing peace signs at her fans, who were surely losing their minds (we certainly were). Game over, we can all go home now.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Dominique Charriau/Getty

Other models in the show included such names as Doutzen Kroes, Irina Shayk, Maria Borges, and Cheryl, with beauty legend Val Garland on makeup duty. (She’s the global makeup director for the brand.)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

Dominique Charriau/Getty

Dominique Charriau/Getty

By our standards, the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris, as it was officially called, was a smashing success, which featured more than 70 different beauty looks—no small feat for Garland and her team.

Fashion brands including Balmain, Giambattista Valli, and Isabel Marant provided the clothes, and the show, which featured models of all ages, aimed to celebrate "beauty for everyone."

We are so here for it.