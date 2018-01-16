Jane Fonda Addresses Face Bandage, Reveals She Had Cancer Removed from Her Lip

Jan 16, 2018

On Monday, Jane Fonda announced that she had a cancerous growth removed from her face.

At a BUILD Series appearance in New York City with Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin, Fonda, 80, had no choice but to address the bandages on her flower lip.

“I just want to explain the bandage. I just had a cancer taken from my lip,” she told the audience. "I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it’s fine. I just want to explain it. I don’t normally go around like this."

During a radio interview with Howard Stern later that day, Fonda further discussed her cancer diagnosis, adding that her doctor "dug into" her lip to remove the malignant growth. “Hey listen, the world is falling apart, what’s a lip,” she joked. “Yeah, they did [biopsy it.] I’m going to be fine, thanks.”

Glad the surgery hasn't hurt your wit, Jane! Get well soon.

