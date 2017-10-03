Jane Fonda Graces the Airport with Her Presence After Walking in Paris Fashion Week

When Jane Fonda hit the red carpet at the Emmys this year, everyone's heads turned—and for a good reason. The actress stole the show (and has been stealing it consistently since), and we're always taking notes. Her latest fashion conquest?Travel style at the airport.

While some might think of sweatpants and comfy lounge clothes when they dress for a long flight, Fonda is not among them. Instead, she opts to keep her plane wardrobe both cozy and chic because, yes, that is totally possible.

She wore a black trench with an ombré maroon scarf (shop a similar look here) as an accent while walking through LAX on Monday. She also wore an over-the-shoulder jade bag (shop a similar look here) and stylish sunnies.

Where was Fonda returning from, you might ask? Only Paris Fashion Week, where she walked the runway of the Le Défilé L’Oreal Paris fashion show like the absolute pro she is. She was joined by Helen Mirren on the catwalk at the Champs-Elysees.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

We think she's a total style icon, but let's be honest, she's pretty much a whole life icon too.