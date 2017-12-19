Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects on Her Daughter's Near-Fatal ATV Accident 10 Months Later

In early February, Jamie Lynn Spears experienced every mother’s nightmare when a tragic ATV accident threatened the life of her then 8-year-old daughter, Maddie.

Miraculously, Maddie made a full recovery, and Spears cannot overstate her gratitude to the rescue workers that made her daughter’s future possible.

More than 10 months after the near-fatal incident, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to share her thanks once more.

“The hardest milestone me and my family have ever faced was almost losing our beautiful Maddie, but thanks to God and the two angels in this picture we were able to celebrate Maddie turning 9 years old all together,” Spears wrote. “This milestone became a true miracle, and we are forever grateful for that.”

John and Victoria, the first responders who saved Maddie’s life (pictured above), attended Jamie Lynn’s extravagant 9th birthday party back in June.

VIDEO: Britney Spears and Mariah Carey Have Dinner

We have a feeling this holiday season is extra special for Spears and her family.