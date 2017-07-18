Jamie-Lynn Sigler Is Pregnant with Her Second Child

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] This is definitely my first grown-up home. It's my first space I've ever owned in Manhattan and it's a big deal. When I found this place, the layout was exactly what I wanted. The decor was nothing, even close to what it is now. But I knew it could be the place that I want it to be. My best friend Song is a decorator and she knows me really, really well. We picked out a few different pieces a few colors and then I just said go. She did everything. I still can't believe it's my home. And it's so beautiful and breathtaking but so warm and comfortable. It's exactly what I've always wanted. It's really hard to pick a favorite room in my apartment, but I'd say if I had to pick one it would definitely be my closet. The people that lived here before me it was actually their baby's room. [MUSIC] And I converted it into an entire closet, so its really every girl's dream. I spend the most time in my bedroom. My bed is incredibly comfortable and I have a chair that I can curl up in, so its like a little escape from being in Manhattan. You know coming off the busy streets and you walk in, you feel like you're in a home. [MUSIC] I do play the piano, I started playing when I was very little. Music is how I started in this business and this piano was a gift that was given to me for Christmas when I was 11 years old. And I still have it. Sopranos is about to come out in April and it will be our last season. So it's sort of a bitter-sweet time where we're, you know, celebrating, but at the same time it's really sad because it will be almost ten years where I've had these people is part of my life, so it's sad, but, you know, you don't know what the future holds so that's exciting in itself. [BLANK_AUDIO]