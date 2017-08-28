Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Son Plants a Sweet Kiss on Mom's Baby Belly

It doesn't get much cuter than this!

Jamie-Lynn Sigler wrapped up her babymoon in Hawaii with the sweetest family photo. Sigler, 36, took to Instagram on Sunday with an epic snap of her 4-year-old son Beau kissing her growing baby bump on the beach at sunset.

"Bye bye Maui," the Sopranos alum captioned the 'gram of little Beau planting a big wet one on her exposed belly along with a kissy face emoji.

Bye bye Maui. 😘 A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

The growing family appears to have enjoyed their time in the island paradise—at least according to Sigler's Instagram account. The actress wasn't shy about sharing envy-inducing 'grams from their vacay.

Hi. We live here now. A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

He had brown hair before we got here. A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Sigler and her baseball player husband Cutter Dykstra announced that they were expecting their second child together in July. According to an earlier Instagram post the actress learned she was pregnant on Mother's Day.

"We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months," she wrote.

Congrats again to the happy family! We have no doubt that Beau will be an excellent big brother.