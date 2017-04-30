Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears Were Twinning at the Radio Disney Awards

Britney Spears took home an epic trophy at the Radio Disney Music Awards last night, and little sis Jamie Lynn Spears was there for it—literally. The two Spears ladies took the stage together at the award show, and they looked like twins in their coordinating black outfits!

The Radio Disney Music Awards debuted a new honor this year: the Icon Award, which is given to "a distinguished artist whose career transcends popular culture and whose music is loved by generations of Radio Disney fans." Naturally, Britney was the ideal choice for the first-ever Icon, as she's been a pop legend ever since her time on The Mickey Mouse Club.

VIDEO: Britney Spears Puts On Her Own Runway Show

As if receiving the first-ever award wasn't cool enough, the producers decided to make the night even more special by enlisting the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer's younger sister to present the trophy. Jamie Lynn took the stage wearing lace-up black trousers and a distressed shirt with lace sleeves. Her blonde hair was styled loosely around her face—just like Britney's. Her older sister wore a one-shoulder black dress that hugged her curves, and she looked truly happy as she received the inaugural Icon Award.

Disney Channel via Getty

Jamie Lynn wasn't the only surprise of the night, though. The show also brought out some of today's hottest young singers, including Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson, and Hailee Steinfeld, to recreate some of Britney's most iconic looks. Word is they even performed a mash-up of top Britney songs!

Check out some of the other great 'grams from the night, and don't forget to watch the show tonight to see the epic homage to Brit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTfVFI4l1_4/ ICON. 🙌 @britneyspears #RDMA A post shared by Disney Channel (@disneychannel) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTfL3vggFuB/ Let's go!!! #RDMA A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTfMmC5A1XU/ My boys and @nickjonas woo hoo🌹#RDMA A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

And ICYMI: Britney's kids were just too excited to meet Nick Jonas, who received the RDMA Hero Award for his work with diabetes.