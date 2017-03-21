Jamie Lee Curtis's Latest Book Gives a Subtle Nod to Kardashian Kulture

Dave Kotinsky/Getty
March 21, 2017 @ 5:15 PM
by: Isabel Jones

Accomplished children’s book writer and celebrated actress, Jamie Lee Curtis, is about to give Kim Kardashian West a run for her money.

Feiwel and Friends, an imprint of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, announced Tuesday that Curtis’s latest foray into children’s publishing will be a social commentary of sorts, titled Me, Myselfie, and I: A Cautionary Tale. The story will reportedly follow a smartphone-obsessed mom who needs to be brought back to reality by her daughters.

“My new book is my response to the ‘selfie’ craze that has taken over the world,” Curtis shared in a statement. “I hope that Me, Myselfie & I will open a dialogue about the impact of smartphone technology on families, and provide a fun and whimsical take on our obsession with self-documentation, while also showing the value in looking beyond the screen and living in the moment.”

KKW, ball’s in your court.

