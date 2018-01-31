Jamie Dornan Says His Wife Hasn’t Seen Any of the Fifty Shades Films

Jamie Dornan became famous worldwide for taking on the sexy role of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, but there’s one woman who hasn’t seen him with Dakota Johnson’s Anastasia Steele in the red room: his wife. On Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dornan says that his wife, Amelia Warner, has never seen any of the R-rated films.

“I like to think she’s more in love with me than [Christian Grey]. She hasn’t seen the movies or anything,” he told DeGeneres. “I don’t want to pay for a ticket for her to … you know,” he joked.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

But while Dornan doesn’t get any Fifty Shades references from his wife at home, he certainly gets them out in public. “I get a lot of fans talking to me as if I am Christian Grey,” he said.

VIDEO: Dakota Johnson and Mom Melanie Griffith Look Like Sisters on the Fifty Shades Red Carpet

“I’ll be in like a line at Starbucks or something and someone will be like, ‘Oh, Mr. Grey.’ I’m literally holding one of my children,” Dornan joked. “I panic. I just don’t know how to respond to it, because I’m not like him, obviously. So I always just like laugh, sort of panicking, and they probably think I’m just really weird, which I’m fine with.”

While Dornan concedes that there’s still a fair amount of sex in the third film, it focuses on other elements as well. “I think the third one feels like a different kind of genre, almost. Obviously, there’s still sex in it. There’s people who want to see sex, it seems, so we’ve kept a fair amount,” he said.

RELATED: The New Fifty Shades Freed Trailer Shows Ana Getting Major Baby News

“There’s definitely a thriller aspect to this one, and there are really fun car chases and someone gets kidnapped. Yeah, there’s lots happening this time.”

Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters Feb. 14. Watch Dornan’s interview above.