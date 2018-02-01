Jamie Dornan Reveals What He Was Really Wearing During Those Fifty Shades Sex Scenes

Jamie Dornan shows a lot of skin in the Fifty Shades franchise, including the upcoming final film Fifty Shades Freed, but he doesn’t bare all during those steamy sex scenes. In fact, he’s wearing exactly one article of clothing when they get hot and heavy.

“I wear like a wee-bag. Well, that's an expression I say from where I'm from, a wee-bag. But it doesn't mean it's actually wee in size. I wear like quite a big bag!” he joked on Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Unfortunately, though, he doesn’t have his own that he can use. “I mean I’d love to get to the stage where you have your own one that you carry around,” he said.

Instead, the studio provides one for him, but it’s not brand new. “There was a selection of them for me and I picked one,” he explained. “I sort of picked one that I liked the look of and the shape of and then I picked it up and in the seam it said, ‘Inmate No. 3.’ It was like sewed into it. I was like, ‘S—, this has been used before?’”

Despite being grossed out, Dornan dutifully put it on for his many sex scenes with Dakota Johnson. But despite their steamy on-screen relationship, they have a very different vibe in real life.

"This is going to sound bad, but it's almost like brother-sister. Because I am married and [Dakota's] had quite a lot of relationships in the time that we've known each other, so that's happening in our own lives. You just have this sort of mutual love and respect for each other. I feel we know each other so well—intimately,” Dornan explained.

Watch the hilarious video at top for his uncomfortable story about watching Fifty Shades Freed for the first time with a security guard. You’re in for a treat.