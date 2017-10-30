Jamie Bell Says It Feels Like He's Been Married to New Wife Kate Mara Forever

Married life has been a breeze for newlyweds Jamie Bell and Kate Mara.

The lovebirds arrived arm-in-arm at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards in Los Angeles over the weekend, where Bell, 31, revealed that their normal date nights are decidedly more low-key affairs. "Netflix and Chill is date night," he told E! News. "Couch. Postmates. That's our date night. Our perfect date night is a movie and dinner."

Rune Hellestad/Corbis/Getty

The couple, who met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2014, tied the knot in a secret ceremony in July. "It really feels no different to me. It feels like we've been married for years—in the best way," Bell added. "We're having a great time."

The usually private Bell seemed unable to stop himself from gushing about his new wife. "I can't believe it's still so early [into our marriage]" he told Entertainment Tonight later that same evening. "It feels like we've been married forever."

D'aww!