James Franco Is Willing to "Take a Knock" for the Time's Up Movement

Meghan Overdeep
Jan 11, 2018 @ 9:30 am

As allegations of sexual misconduct against James Franco continue to roll in, the besieged actor has found a new form of deflection: martyrdom.

During yet another awkward late-night television appearance, this time on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Golden Globes winner was forced to address tweets from two women accusing him of harassment and the now-deleted tweets by Breakfast Club star Ally Sheedy.

"The ones I read were not accurate, but one of the things I've learned is that this is a conversation that obviously needs to be had," Franco told host Seth Meyers. "There are people, women and others who have not been a part of this conversation."

When Meyers asked Franco whether or not he has reached out to Sheedy about her claims he replied flatly: "She took the tweet down. I don't know." Determined not to let him off the hook, Meyers suggested that perhaps Franco's "not curious enough," the actor told him he's "just letting it be."

Franco, 39, who has been followed by rumors of sexual misconduct throughout his career, recently came under fire for wearing a Time's Up pin to the Golden Globes. The actor has consistently denied any wrongdoing. "If I have to take a knock because I'm not going to, you know, try and actively refute things, then I will," he continued. "Because I believe in it that much."

Watch the full interview with Seth Meyers above.

Hide Transcript

The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [music] I have no idea what I did to Ally, I directed her in a play off broadway I had nothing but a great time with her, total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset. [MUSIC] There are incredible voices, and I support it. I support change. [MUSIC] We listened, there were incredible people talking that night. They had a lot to say and. I am here to listen and to learn. Change my perspective where it is off. And I am completely willing and want to. [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!