James Franco Is Willing to "Take a Knock" for the Time's Up Movement

As allegations of sexual misconduct against James Franco continue to roll in, the besieged actor has found a new form of deflection: martyrdom.

During yet another awkward late-night television appearance, this time on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Golden Globes winner was forced to address tweets from two women accusing him of harassment and the now-deleted tweets by Breakfast Club star Ally Sheedy.

"The ones I read were not accurate, but one of the things I've learned is that this is a conversation that obviously needs to be had," Franco told host Seth Meyers. "There are people, women and others who have not been a part of this conversation."

When Meyers asked Franco whether or not he has reached out to Sheedy about her claims he replied flatly: "She took the tweet down. I don't know." Determined not to let him off the hook, Meyers suggested that perhaps Franco's "not curious enough," the actor told him he's "just letting it be."

Franco, 39, who has been followed by rumors of sexual misconduct throughout his career, recently came under fire for wearing a Time's Up pin to the Golden Globes. The actor has consistently denied any wrongdoing. "If I have to take a knock because I'm not going to, you know, try and actively refute things, then I will," he continued. "Because I believe in it that much."

