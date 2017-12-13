James Corden and His Wife Julia Carey Welcome a Baby Girl

Congratulations to James Corden and his wife Julia Carey! The couple welcomed a baby girl today. The late night talk show host took to Twitter to share the celebratory news.

"Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling," he wrote. "Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x"

The Harry he is referring to is his pal Harry Styles, who regularly makes an appearance on his program The Late Late Show with James Corden. Last night, the duo debuted a holiday-themed Carpool Karaoke, where the two shared a kiss. Nothing better than bros who love each other.

This is the second child for Corden and his wife. The couple, who has been married since 2012, also share a six-year-old son, Max, and three-year-old daughter, Carey.

Congrats again to the entire family!