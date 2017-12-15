James Corden Accidentally Named His Daughter Beyoncé Because the Nurse Took Him Seriously

James Corden welcomed his third child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, a few weeks before her due date. And since Corden and his wife Julia Carey weren’t expecting the baby to arrive for another few weeks, they still don’t have a name picked out. So when the delivering doctor asked for her moniker to fill out the form, Corden panicked and did what we all do in a crisis situation: He looked to Beyoncé for help.

“The doctor asked about a name and I don’t know why I said it and I looked at the doctor and I said, ‘We’re going to call her Beyoncé.’ My wife did not think that was funny,” Corden joked on The Late Late Show Thursday night.

“Then a nurse went to the other side of the room and started filling out a form with the name Beyoncé and I had to go over to her and go, ‘Uh, excuse me, there is only one Beyoncé.’”

Getty Images

The late night host also praised Harry Styles for standing in for him at the last minute when he wasn’t able to tape Tuesday’s show. Corden jokingly told Styles that he would happy to return the favor.

“I said, ‘You know, look, this works both ways man. If you ever need me, I can fill in for you at one of your concerts. You just say the word,” Corden joked. “He said, ‘James that won’t be necessary.’”

What we'd give to see that.