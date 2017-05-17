James Corden to Return as 2018 Grammy Awards Host

James Corden is coming back for music's biggest night.

After announcing earlier this month that the 2018 Grammy Awards will return to New York City after being held for 14 consecutive years in Los Angeles, the annual ceremony has named its host. The Late Late Show star appeared at the CBS upfronts presentation today, where revealed that he will once again emcee come next year. Corden first scored the coveted gig in 2017 when he lead the event, and previously hosted the Tony Awards on CBS.

Corden made headlines when he brought a cardboard car onstage and teamed up with some of the music industry’s biggest stars in an impromptu karaoke session during last year's Grammys, when Jennifer Lopez, Neil Diamond, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, John Legend, Keith Urban, Jason Derulo, and more joined him in singing "Sweet Caroline" on live TV.

VIDEO: Relive the Best Looks from the 2017 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 28, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

RELATED: Get Ready for a Major Change at the 2018 Grammy Awards

We can't wait to see what hilarity Corden has in store.