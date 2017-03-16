Beauty and the Beast Is Glorious Even When Performed by James Corden on a Crosswalk

Watch out, Emma Watson! With the release of Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast just a day away, Late Late Show funnyman James Corden is putting his own spin on the tale as old as time and reimagining the story as a crosswalk musical complete with a brand-new Belle.

Beauty and the Beast stars Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Dan Stevens—who play LeFou, Gaston, and the Beast in the film—joined Corden on Monday's episode of the Late Late Show to promote their new movie, and they were in for quite the surprise as the Brit decided to take his Crosswalk Theater Company to the streets of Los Angeles to perform the most iconic musical numbers from the classic Disney tale.

Dressed in full costumes while singing and dancing their hearts out, the group—with Corden playing Belle to perfection in the iconic yellow gown, of course—performed for disinterested passersby in the middle of busy crosswalks. (That is, until their musical numbers were abruptly interrupted by changing traffic lights and the host yelling "Cars! Cars! Cars! Be safe!" as he brought the stars to safety.)

"People will say, 'Where were you when the Crosswalk Theater Company performed Beauty and the Beast?'" the late-night emcee reflected after the cast gave their final bows to traffic. "And they'll say, 'Well, I was on Beverly and Genesee. Running late for the dentist.'"

On the other hand, the Beauty and the Beast stars were perhaps slightly less thrilled about the musical spectacular. While a Lumiere costume–clad Gad joked, "I didn't get to play this part in the movie, and I'm actually kind of glad. Because who wants to do it in front of millions of people in a film when you can do it in front of half a dozen Lyft and Uber drivers out here," Stevens plainly stated, "I haven't been out there yet, but it looks pretty terrifying. It looks very, very dangerous," when it came time to recreate his iconic dance and romantic kiss with Corden.

Watch the hilarious spoof in the video above.