Happy Birthday, James Corden! Watch His 7 Best Carpool Karaoke Segments

Happy birthday, James Corden! The beloved Late Late Show host turns 39 years old today, and it’s sad to think there was ever a time when we weren’t blessed by his hilarious TV segment "Carpool Karaoke.

Whether he’s shaking it off with Selena Gomez or belting out Hamilton with the creator himself, Mr. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Corden always brings out the best in his superstar passengers, making us laugh out loud in the process. Between his epic falsetto and incredible ability to simultaneously dance, sing, and drive, we’re always impressed by this Tony Award-winner and late night host.

Clearly, we aren’t the only ones, as his Carpool Karaoke segments often go viral online, and Apple Music has even picked up the segment to turn it into an unscripted TV series. In honor of his birthday, we’ve rounded up our 7 favorite clips. Celebrate Corden's birthday by watching them below.

1. Selena Gomez

2. First Lady Michelle Obama

3. Adele

4. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jane Krakowski

5. Jennifer Lopez

6. Mariah Carey

7. Gwen Stefani, George Clooney, and Julia Roberts