James Charles's Official Yearbook Photo Is Here, and It's Fabulous

James Charles's Official Yearbook Photo Is Here, and It's Fabulous
James Charles/Twitter
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
June 2, 2017 @ 11:15 AM

Last September, high school senior James Charles sent the beauty blogosphere into frenzy when he tweeted an image of his perfectly-strobed yearbook photo next to an image of himself prepping for said photo—props included.

https://twitter.com/jamescharles/status/772883439733338112

Since the tweet went viral, James Charles’s star has risen to insane heights. With a CoverGirl campaign and 2 million Instagram followers under his belt, Charles is pretty much the coolest high schooler around.

In the grand tradition of high school yearbooks, the beauty guru’s photo has finally been published—and obviously, it’s fabulous.

“So the senior yearbooks finally came out today...,” Charles captioned his radiant pic. His senior quote? Fittingly extra, of course: “’Use code ‘JAMES’ for 10% off your purchase at checkout.’”

Behold, the final product:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUzpMlQBD3w/?taken-by=jamescharles

So the senior yearbooks finally came out today...

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on

RELATED: Aspiring Makeup Artist James Charles Is the Very First Male CoverGirl

VIDEO: Amy Schumer Shares Her Best Beauty Tips

Slay, James, SLAAAAY.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top