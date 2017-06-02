James Charles's Official Yearbook Photo Is Here, and It's Fabulous

Last September, high school senior James Charles sent the beauty blogosphere into frenzy when he tweeted an image of his perfectly-strobed yearbook photo next to an image of himself prepping for said photo—props included.

https://twitter.com/jamescharles/status/772883439733338112 So I retook my senior photos & brought my ring light with me so my highlight would be poppin. I love being extra 💀 pic.twitter.com/7Qu1yu8U2P — James Charles (@jamescharles) September 5, 2016

Since the tweet went viral, James Charles’s star has risen to insane heights. With a CoverGirl campaign and 2 million Instagram followers under his belt, Charles is pretty much the coolest high schooler around.

In the grand tradition of high school yearbooks, the beauty guru’s photo has finally been published—and obviously, it’s fabulous.

“So the senior yearbooks finally came out today...,” Charles captioned his radiant pic. His senior quote? Fittingly extra, of course: “’Use code ‘JAMES’ for 10% off your purchase at checkout.’”

Behold, the final product:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUzpMlQBD3w/?taken-by=jamescharles So the senior yearbooks finally came out today... A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Slay, James, SLAAAAY.