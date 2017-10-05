Buying This Fragrance Is Like Being with Jake Gyllenhaal for Eternity

Another reason not to let anything get between you and your Calvin's: The brand just announced that award-winning actor and all-around babe Jake Gyllenhaal is the new face of its Eternity fragrance and cologne.

As one of our eternal Hollywood crushes, the actor is the *perfect* fit to front one of the brand's most iconic fragrances that we've been wearing since it was one of the first fragrances we started wearing in high school.

Joining Gyllenhaal in the campaign is model and advocate Liya Kebede and four-year-old actress Leila. Shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre, the black-and-white print campaign image reflects the love, intimacy, and commitment in contemporary life. Basically, Gyllenhaal takes on the role of hot dad, which isn't too far off considering just last week he shared that he's dying to have a baby.

Calvin Klein

In addition to print, the trio will also star in the scent's television campaign, which will debut later this month. Until then, the new campaign photo can tide you over.