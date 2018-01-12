Jaimie Alexander Says Those Who Didn’t Wear Black at the Golden Globes Shouldn’t Be Shamed

Jaimie Alexander is coming to the defense of those who faced scrutiny for not wearing black at the 2018 Golden Globes—a move that some interpreted as not supportive of the Time’s Up movement.

The 33-year-old, who arrived in a plunging Georges Chakra gown at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday, told InStyle that she backs the movement and its intent to protest sexual harassment, but wants to fend off people from bringing down others.

in Chloe Gosselin heels. Steve Granitz/WireImage

“It is a very powerful moment and I think our world’s history, not just in American history. And I’m proud to be a part of this movement. It’s something that’s been with me my whole life for various reasons,” she told us. “I think it’s really important right now to support each other. I know that there were a few people that didn’t wear black to the Golden Globes I do not think they should be chastised.”

She moved on to explain why not. “You don’t need to wear an outfit color to show people where you stand. Again, wearing black in some cultures means you are in mourning. There are things like that, and so you can celebrate being a woman, you can celebrate equality, promote equality—and not just with your wardrobe choices,” she said.

“It’s really about supporting one another, understanding one another, and saying, ‘You know what? I’ve got you, I’ll hold your hand, we’re here to help each other, we’re here to rise up because there’s power in numbers, strength in numbers.’”

Alexander also offered up advice for her younger self in the context of the movement. “I would say get out of your own way. Life is short, just be yourself, enjoy life,” she said. “Don’t worry about what weight you are, don’t worry about what your hair looks like and all that. Just enjoy yourself and there’s a time and place for everything, to just, to relax.”

—With reporting by Brandi Fowler