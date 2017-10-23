Jaime Pressly Gives Birth to Twin Boys—See the First Photo!

Congratulations are in order for Jaime Pressly! The 40-year-old actress and longtime partner Hamzi Hijazi welcomed two adorable twin boys named Leo and Lenon.

The proud mom shared the news on Instagram Monday, alongside a sweet photo of the newborn babies, who arrived Oct. 16.

"They’re here! Introducing our new additions, Leo and Lenon, born October 16th. #DoubleTrouble," Pressly wrote in the caption. In the photo, the boys are dressed in striped blue and white onesies and cozy hats as they snuggle up to each other in on an elephant-print bed.

They’re here! Introducing our new additions, Leo and Lenon, born October 16th. #DoubleTrouble A post shared by Jaime Pressly (@jaimepressly) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

The couple first broke the news that they were expecting in June. Pressly told People that while they had been trying to get pregnant, they definitely were not expecting twins. “Twins don’t run on either side of our families so we were completely shocked,” she told People. “This wasn’t IVF or anything like that. It was just shock, and I’m like, ‘Doctor, that’s impossible!’”

She took to Instagram in June to share the happy news with an image of her positive pregnancy test.

Pressly is also mom to 10-year-old Dezi James, from her relationship with Eric Calvo. And the former My Name Is Earl star had hoped for a large family for a long time. “I’ve always wanted three kids and the older I’m getting, I’m like, ‘OK, maybe just one more would be nice,’” she said in June. “I was getting a little sad, but it was like, ‘We’ll give you two in one. You don’t have to do another pregnancy.”

As for whether little Dezi is excited for the new family members, let’s just say it sounds like he’s been ready for years. “He’s been begging Hamzi and I to give him a sibling since he was in kindergarten. He’s very patient and sweet and gentle and is going to be the best little babysitter ever. He’s constantly kissing my belly.”

We’re wishing the family all the best!