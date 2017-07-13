Jaime King's Two Toddlers Wore Matching Outfits on Their Family Outing

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Katrina Szish for InStyle.com where we're giving you a front row seat, at New York Fashion Week. We're backstage with Hollywood favorites Mark Badgley and James Mischka, eagerly awaiting the start of their show. You know, we had a lot of fun with this season. We came off a few neutral collections so we did a lot of color this season, a lot of texture. They're like timeless elegance. That's what I love about them. I love that they have something for everyone whether you'd be like 17 or you're 45. You know, I love the textures that they use, the beadings, and the different fabrics. It's the kind of clothes that really make you feel good. It's beautiful, beautiful clothes that are incredibly well made. I mean amazing materials, amazing craftsmanship. You know it's always going to be like a beautiful show. Now the latest from Monique Lhuillier whose dresses goes straight from the runway to the red carpet. She designs so well for the female form and every time I see someone in one of Monique's dresses, I love it. I could be in 1964, but then, you know, there I am in 2008. I just, I love it. It's so special. It's kind of interesting cuz I kind of feel like I am in Lipstick Jungle when I'm here, do you know what I mean? She just is really so great with women. You know, it's like she has the right embellishments. Like a little lace, and a little kind of ruffle, but it's never too much. It's just the perfect amount. Everyone wants a piece of Marc Jacobs and good thing, cause there are plenty of them to choose from in his new Marc by Marc Jacobs collection. Just classic, you know, he makes beautiful things. Marc by Marc Jacobs is very cool, sportswear. It's classic American. It's gorgeous. He's brilliant. His customer is that cool girl and he always nails it. Today it was sort of 80s inspired. And lots of attitude, it's very cute. Let's go check out Vana Sarif's eco-friendly collection. She does something that's really hard to do. She makes simple clothes, yet special and elegant. They're very wearable and refined but they always have beautiful detail. I am Katrina Szish and that wraps day five of instyle.com's New York Fashion Week coverage. Check back tomorrow for non-stop Fashion Week coverage.