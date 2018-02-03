Jaime King Is Bringing Back an Unexpected Hairstyle in a Big Way

The latest hair trend in Hollywood will give you serious nostalgia. Jaime King is the latest celeb to get a modern perm, and we're obsessed with the results!

The 38-year-old Heart of Dixie actress documented her time in the hairdresser's chair on Instagram, showing all the steps that go into the perfect perm. In the first picture, she's munching on a hamburger while her hair is twisted up on perm rods, and she gives a shout out to LA-based hair stylist Kiley Fitzgerald in the caption.

King also shared a time lapse video of the process, where you can watch her hair get twisted, treated, and blown out. In the caption, she wrote that it's her first perm since third grade, which begs the question: does anyone have pictures of baby Jaime with a perm?!

Don't forget to swipe to the next image to see the final look! We're loving the curls on her.

King isn't the only actress to get a perm recently, either. Emma Stone also visited Mare Salon to get her curl on with friend Rachel Goodwin.

The perm movement is sweeping the nation—which star do you think will embrace curls next?!