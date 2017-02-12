Jaden Smith Says He Made His Own Clothes for Roc Nation Brunch

Jay Z’s annual brunch had quite the turnout on the eve of the Grammys, as the Roc Nation family celebrated music’s big weekend at a Beverly Hills mansion while sipping on champagne and D’USSE cognac cocktails.

Singer Justine Skye was a showstopper in her MSGM ensemble which complimented her purple locks. “Obviously, I’m a unicorn, so I always want to stand out. Today, I just wanted to look like a little princess Barbie girl,” the singer explained.

The DJ kept turning hits like Beyoncé’s “Love on Top” and Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” while Jay Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs enjoyed cigars in their very own VIP section. Combs just had surgery but that didn’t keep him from attending… he brought his cane as his accessory and managed to make it look quite dashing. “Paul Smith is one of my real go-tos. For me, it was really about shaping my body, because I just got out of surgery, so I gained like 15 pounds, Combs said, “so I wanted to put on a piece that I felt like was going to still have me looking sexy.”

Jaden Smith, meanwhile, said he’d made his ensemble by hand. How long did it take him? “Not long,” the teen actor and rapper said.

Also representing were Rihanna, Nick and Joe Jonas, and Demi Lovato.