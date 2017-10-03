Jaden Smith Had the Best Time at the Louis Vuitton Store Opening in Paris

Jaden Smith brought the fun to fashun tonight. The 19-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attended the opening of the Louis Vuitton Boutique in Paris as part of fashion week, and he brought his A game to the red carpet.

Not only did he look completely fresh dressed LV jacket, purple parachute pants, and black T-shirt with his hair dyed bright yellow, but he also was having the absolute best time hamming it up on the carpet. Aside from a few posed shots he took with his dad and brother, Trey Smith, he was all attitude, as he lunged, pointed, and generally looked like the guy you'd want to hang with at the party.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

While Jaden was busy posing and showing off his stylish outfit, dad Will Smith was on the sidelines also being a goofball. As Jaden posed seriously, you can see Will in the background throwing up a peace sign. We definitely see where Jaden gets it. After all, his dad is the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Pierre Suu/Getty

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

The Smiths weren't the only stylish celebs in attendance. BFFs Busy Phillips and Michelle Williams were there along with Alicia Vikander, Paul Bettany, Jennifer Connolly, Marion Cotillard, and Cate Blanchett, just to name a few.