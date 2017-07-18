Jada Pinkett Smith Told Willow Smith to Sneak into Mom's R-Rated Movie with Her Friends

Let's be honest: What beats a girls' trip?

The new movie of the same name perfectly encapsulates why hanging with your girls for a weekend is quite possibly the most fun you'll ever have. (We're actually in the mood for a vacation of the sort right now.) Beloved actresses like Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall star in the film. And though Pinkett Smith believes the movie is all about girl power, she believes it's a bit too adult for her 16-year-old daughter, Willow Smith.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

"I told Willow, 'Now, you're gonna have to do what I had to do as a teenager when I wasn't supposed to be watching certain rated R movies and that is, not tell my mother and sneak in with my girlfriends,'" she revealed at a Build Series interview in New York City on Monday while promoting the raunchy flick. "I said, 'I think this is one of those movies for you.'"

Willow wanted to come to the premiere, but Smith turned down her request and proposed her idea instead. Might she be the coolest mom ever?

Ultimately, the movie is about the sisterhood and friendship that really fuels our lives. "Even though [Girls Trip] stars four African American women, it really is about sisterhood for all women," Smith explained. "The themes are so universal—friendship, watching women come together when were going through tough times, and coming together to have a good time ... you what I mean, a really good time! Usually, women aren't given the same license as men to cut loose and just have fun."

If you haven't seen it already, take a staycation with your girls and head to the theaters this weekend to see it. Girls Trip is in theaters now.