What Jada Pinkett Smith Would Do If Willow Smith Wanted to Get Married

Jada Pinkett Smith seems to dole out wisdom with every interview, thus it was no surprise that her latest words were directed at 17-year-old daughter Willow Smith.

While chatting with Hoda Kotb on her SiriusXM show The Hoda Show, the star revealed advice to her daughter when it comes to marriage—don't marry at a young age. The Girls Trip actress will have been married to Will Smith for 20 years in December and tied the knot when she was just 25. Of having Willow follow in her footsteps? "Don't do that!" she exclaimed—only somewhat jokingly.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Smith went on to explain: "I'd have to be very careful if she fell in love when I fell in love and had a possibility of getting married. I would just talk to her and say, 'There's no rush; there's a lot of life to live.'"

"I never wanted to be married," the star even divulged. Well, after almost two decades of marriage, we'd say those initial thoughts fell through!

However, that doesn't mean it's all been easy and smooth sailing. "It's all work," said of her long-lasting marriage. "The funny thing about relationships is that it has stages. We're getting to a place of a new understanding. As you get older, everything is changing. Everything." So as she and Will remain close, they constantly redefine their relationship.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmithphotos) on Feb 6, 2016 at 8:50pm PST

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Told Willow Smith to Sneak into Mom's R-Rated Movie

That isn't all Smith unearthed, as she touched on her past as a drug dealer and the carelessness of her youth. "My high school diploma was given to me as a gift. There's no way I should have graduated high school," she confessed. She joked about being the "next female Scarface in Baltimore." Two robberies and being held at gunpoint were other scary incidents she survived, in part due to her mother's guidance to turn her life around.

Evolution is a beautiful thing, isn't it? Watch the interview in the above video.