Jada Pinkett Smith's Photo of Young Jaden and Willow Will Never Get Old

BY: Faith Cummings
August 16, 2017

Social media has intensified the levels of nostalgia in the country to an all-time high and even Jada Pinkett Smith is not immune. On Tuesday she used one of her social media posts to gush about son and daughter Jaden and Willow's cuteness.

"Vampire Princess Willow and Jaden," she captioned a picture of the cool sibling duo as kids.

In it, fashionista Willow is dressed up in a costume while Jaden makes a fierce face (that we've definitely seen in his past as the Karate Kid). "Mommy moments never get old," Pinkett Smith continued in the inscription. So sweet!

Jaden and Willow love a throwback themselves and have frequently posted pictures from when they were younger.

Clearly, the love for a flashback moment runs in the family. We're also looking forward to the new memories the Smiths create with fashion month right around the corner.

