Jackie Kennedy Fought to Keep John F. Kennedy Jr. in College

Olivia Bahou
October 09, 2017

Jackie Kennedy Onassis may have had more to do with her son John F. Kennedy Jr.’s success in college than we knew.

According to documents published by Page Six, the former First Lady was very involved in ensuring that JFK Jr. did not fail his classes at Brown University. For one, she filled out her son's application for him while he was away in Kenya; interestingly, she listed her late husband President John F. Kennedy’s occupation as “government” on the forms.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Newly surfaced letters between her and her son’s professors show her dedication to him graduating from college and how she did not demand special treatment. “I have never asked for special consideration for my children because I feel that is harmful to them,” she wrote in one letter to the dean.

The letters are up for auction for $85,000 by Gary Zimet of momentsintime.com. “The documents come from the estate of an administrator at Brown,” Zimet said, according to Page Six. “The letters show how involved Jackie was with his education and his tenure at Brown.”

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

JFK Jr. graduated from Brown in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree and got his law degree from NYU in 1989. He passed away in a plane crash in July 1999.

Show Transcript

Almost 64 years after JF Kennedy, and Jackie Kennedy tied the knot, their granddaughter became the first of their three grandchildren to say Ido. Tatiana Schlossberg the daughter of Caroline Kennedy married George Moran, at the families estate in Martha's Vineyard Saturday. According to the New York Times. Tatiana is an artist and founder of the interactive design firm, ESI Design, while Moran is a fourth year medical student at Columbia. The newly minted bride previously worked at the New York Times. As a reporter Focusing on climate change and science. Tatiana has maintained her privacy throughout her life. Living it mostly out of the public eye.

