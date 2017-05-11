Jackie Kennedy's Beloved Cartier Watch Will Soon Be Available for Purchase

Though it’s been over 20 years since her passing, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy has proven time and again that she’s a true classic.

Kennedy’s timeless style and mass appeal will be put to the test this June when Christie’s Rare Watches and American Icons sale spotlights the trendsetter’s beloved 1962 Cartier tank wristwatch.

Max Nash/AP

A gift from Jackie’s brother-in-law Prince Stanislaw “Stas” Radziwill, the 18-karat gold timepiece boasts a personal engraving on the back, reading, “Stas to Jackie 23 Feb. 63 2:05 am to 9:35 pm.” The inscription references the Kennedy administration’s attempt to promote physical activity—JFK encouraged White House staffers to embark on a 17-hour hike through Florida roadways in order to set an example. Stas was one of the participants, and engraved on the watch is the start and end time of his hike.

Courtesy Christie's

Courtesy Christie's

Though Jackie did not participate in the initiative, she wore the watch often, and thanked her brother-in-law with a gift of her own—a watercolor painting of Stas and Kennedy adviser Chuck Spalding taking the walk, bearing the same timestamp “February 23, 1963 2:05 am to 9:35 pm” and including the sendoff “Jackie to Stas with love and admiration.”

The personal and deeply historical pieces are expected to net between $60,000 and $120,000 when the lot is put up for auction on June 21.