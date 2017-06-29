Jack Pratt Looks So Much Like Mom Anna Faris Without His Glasses On

This is Jack Pratt. He’s the 4-year-old son of the beautiful and hilarious couple that is Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, and he’s freaking adorable.

But if you take a look through these pictures of him on Instagram, you’ll notice one thing that he’s always wearing: His cute little round glasses. They’re basically his signature accessory.

So when Pratt posted a new picture of himself fishing with his son on Thursday, we almost didn’t recognize little Jack without his glasses on! The soon-to-be kindergardener looked so grown up in the sweet new photo, and we couldn’t help but notice how much the blondie looks like mom.

“Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw!” Pratt wrote alongside the Instagram post. “4 year olds will try anything! Get out and fish! No better way to share God’s bounty with your babies and make life-long memories than fishing!”

Sounds like Jack has one hands-on dad to look up to.