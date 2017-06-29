Jack Pratt Looks So Much Like Mom Anna Faris Without His Glasses On

Jack Pratt Looks <em>So </em>Much Like Mom Anna Faris Without His Glasses On
Michael Tran/Getty
Shop This Post
by: Olivia Bahou
June 29, 2017 @ 2:45 PM

This is Jack Pratt. He’s the 4-year-old son of the beautiful and hilarious couple that is Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, and he’s freaking adorable.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOv7pRxD_dL/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BEl42wyN25c/

Arts and crafts with handi wipes-that's a good Hollywood Sunday @prattprattpratt

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on

But if you take a look through these pictures of him on Instagram, you’ll notice one thing that he’s always wearing: His cute little round glasses. They’re basically his signature accessory.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIJSdUbDsZT/

We got crabs!!! Not pubic ones (i think)

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUFND29jJFM/

VIDEO: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' Cutest Family Moments on Instagram

So when Pratt posted a new picture of himself fishing with his son on Thursday, we almost didn’t recognize little Jack without his glasses on! The soon-to-be kindergardener looked so grown up in the sweet new photo, and we couldn’t help but notice how much the blondie looks like mom.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV7mBk4j_Ni/

“Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw!” Pratt wrote alongside the Instagram post. “4 year olds will try anything! Get out and fish! No better way to share God’s bounty with your babies and make life-long memories than fishing!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV7j5z6DOfM/?taken-by=prattprattpratt

RELATED: Anna Faris Gifts the World a Sexy Shirtless Photo of Chris Pratt

Sounds like Jack has one hands-on dad to look up to.

More Star Couples

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top