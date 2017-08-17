The Sweet Reason Why Lena Dunham Inspires Her Boyfriend Jack Antonoff

As her battle with endometriosis wages on, Lena Dunham's boyfriend sees nothing but strength and inspiration in her seemingly endless struggle with the painful disease.

Despite a fifth surgery that supposedly left her endometriosis free in April, it appears that the 31-year-old Girls creator is once again dealing with debilitating pain related to the chronic illness. Although he's on the other side of the country, Dunham's longtime boyfriend, musician Jack Antonoff, is thinking only of his ladylove, as she suffers through her latest health setback.

"Today i'm in LA and lena is in NY dealing with a bunch of endo / chronic pain issues and i want to give a massive shout out to everyone in the world who lives with chronic pain," Antonoff, 33, began a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"My gf has been in and out of the hospital for a long time now and has creating so much amazing work through that period," he continued alongside a cute close-up photo of Dunham's face. "LD/everyone who lives with chronic pain and or illness are a huge inspiration. when you see all of lena's gorgeous work remember that a lot of it was created from a hospital bed. that is f***ing incredible to me"

We hope you feel better soon, Lena!