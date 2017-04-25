Remember When Ivanka Trump Made a Gossip Girl Cameo?

Editors' note: This post was previously published on October 27, 2010. (Oh, how times have changed.) See what Ivanka Trump told InStyle about her Gossip Girl cameo below, and check out her and husband Jared Kushner portrayal of themselves in the full Season 4 episode "Easy J" ($3; amazon.com).

We were psyched to see the always fashionable Ivanka Trump make a brief, but memorable appearance on Monday's Gossip Girl, so we caught up with the statuesque blonde to talk fashion and filming.

"I never miss an episode of Gossip Girl. I think I’m a cross between Blair Waldorf and Lily van der Woodsen when it comes to the style. I like the uptown city style and a clean-cut, streamlined silhouette," Ivanka told us.

The character of Lily van der Woodsen has even worn some of Ivanka's fine jewelry in past seasons. For her cameo, Ivanka elected to wear her own Naeem Khan dress: "I loved the '20s flapper feel."

And how was acting alongside husband Jared Kushner? "We had so much fun filming together but I am not sure if you could characterize our cameo as acting per se. And the fact the episode aired on our one year wedding anniversary on Oct 25 was just the icing on the cake!"