Ivanka Trump Is Opening a New Store—and It'll Be in Trump Tower

Despite recent dips in sales and controversy regarding the founder’s affiliations, Ivanka Trump’s retail brand is expanding into new territory.

According to Bloomberg, the First Daughter's Ivanka Trump retail brand will open a new store in N.Y.C. with little attempt to separate it her father and president of the United States, Donald Trump: the brick-and-mortar location will be inside Trump Tower, located on Fifth Avenue.

Little about the store and its products have been announced, but the sign outside indicates that the shop will be up and running in the fall. Currently, the 35-year-old’s products are only available at select department stores, including Macy's, Dillard's, and Lord & Taylor.

The new store would not be the first Ivanka Trump retail location: The designer previously had a jewelry boutique on Madison Avenue that relocated to SoHo back in 2011 and shuttered in late 2015.