Women Are Getting Plastic Surgery to Look Like Ivanka Trump

According to one New York City plastic surgeon, women are lining up to look like Ivanka Trump.

Dr. Norman Rowe told Page Six that since last summer, up to 50 clients have asked for "the Ivanka," which he describes as widened cheekbones, a slender nose, and large eyes. "I never saw [anyone drawing inspiration from Ivanka's face] before the primary," Rowe noted. "Since the summer of '16... [it's been] maybe four a month; one a week."

Rowe says the look can be achieved in two ways: by non-invasive means, such as temporary fillers and Botox, or the "permanent Ivanka," which involves cheek implants and rhinoplasty. Depending on how serious they are about the transformation, patients looking to resemble the 35-year-old First Daughter will have to shell out big bucks. The "temporary Ivanka" runs patients between $2,500 and $4,500, while the "permanent Ivanka" costs between $30,000 and $40,000.

"Maybe they just like the look, but also that [Ivanka's] a powerful woman, self-confident, part of the first family. Do they want to be her? Yes, deep down, maybe," said Rowe, adding that requests for Ivanka's look are now as common as those for Kylie Jenner.